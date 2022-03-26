3i Group (LON:III) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,444 ($19.01) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.22) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,288.80 ($16.97).

Get 3i Group alerts:

Shares of III opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,071 ($14.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.85). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,320.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,352.36. The firm has a market cap of £13.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.03.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.