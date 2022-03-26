$4.18 Billion in Sales Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.05 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $17.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.12. 830,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,728. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. City State Bank acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,233,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after acquiring an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

