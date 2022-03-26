$468.62 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) to post $468.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $471.20 million and the lowest is $466.04 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $545.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.53.

Boston Beer stock traded down $9.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $383.20. 84,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,277. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.32. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $342.74 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 372.04 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam increased its position in Boston Beer by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

