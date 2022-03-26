4,686 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 127,665 shares of company stock worth $7,901,187 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

