4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,841.15

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,841.15 ($37.40) and traded as low as GBX 2,790 ($36.73). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,835 ($37.32), with a volume of 10,323 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.71) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.28) to GBX 2,700 ($35.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,980 ($39.23).

The company has a market cap of £811.69 million and a P/E ratio of 47.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,724.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,841.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.99 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $10.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

4imprint Group Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

