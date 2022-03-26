5,115 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after purchasing an additional 342,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,066,000 after buying an additional 247,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Essential Utilities by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,549,000 after purchasing an additional 166,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Essential Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.