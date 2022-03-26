$556.80 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) to post $556.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $567.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $543.20 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $519.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 777,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,892. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $51.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.