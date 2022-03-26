$558.48 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) will post sales of $558.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $553.45 million to $566.00 million. MSCI reported sales of $478.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $490.31. The company had a trading volume of 359,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,424. MSCI has a one year low of $411.93 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $511.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,127,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,422,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

