$69.00 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) will post sales of $69.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.60 million and the lowest is $64.40 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $72.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $280.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.50 million to $299.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $297.85 million, with estimates ranging from $278.80 million to $316.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

BY traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 58,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,036. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major purchased 1,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,197 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74,064 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

