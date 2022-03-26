89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ETNB traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,371. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.80. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

Get 89bio alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 49,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $412,364.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 119,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 577.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

89bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.