$951.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $951.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $948.43 million and the highest is $955.90 million. Ciena reported sales of $833.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $170,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE CIEN traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $60.51. 1,307,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. Ciena has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
