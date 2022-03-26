Aavegotchi Price Reaches $2.03 on Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $126.17 million and approximately $17.78 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00004540 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 63,989,933 coins and its circulating supply is 62,225,769 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

