ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.54

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.537 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.

ABB has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ABB to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ABB has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABB. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,649,000 after buying an additional 102,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after buying an additional 67,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.