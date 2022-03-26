ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.12.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. ABB has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.