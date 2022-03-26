Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.58.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

ABT opened at $118.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.06. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock worth $1,353,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $5,096,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

