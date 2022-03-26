AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Sells $4,408,248.00 in Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $161.33 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.84 and a 1 year high of $161.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.02.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.
ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
