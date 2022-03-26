ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABMGet Rating) will report sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $7.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:ABM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 346,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $54.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,855 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,271,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 277,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

