AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACIU. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

AC Immune stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,465,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AC Immune by 148.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 634,926 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in AC Immune by 181.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 472,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 287,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 17,491.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

