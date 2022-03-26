Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Accenture posted earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $327.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.73. Accenture has a 52 week low of $268.49 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

