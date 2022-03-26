Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$1.25 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ARAAF stock opened at $0.71 on Friday.

