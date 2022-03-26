ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $99.50

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.50 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 97.99 ($1.29), with a volume of 452732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 147.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.11 million and a PE ratio of 10.49.

About ActiveOps (LON:AOM)

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions worldwide. The company provides Workware+ solutions comprising ControliQ, a cloud-based employee performance management solution that enables organizations balance workloads and resource levels for various functions relating to operations; WorkiQ, workforce analytics and employee productivity monitoring solution, which enables organizations to manage productivity and employee wellbeing; and OpsIndex to score and benchmark key metrics based on industry sector and regional trends.

