Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. Acutus Medical posted sales of $2.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year sales of $17.20 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.65 million, with estimates ranging from $19.20 million to $26.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

NASDAQ:AFIB traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,290. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

