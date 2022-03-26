Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Down 4.1%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.68. 3,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,283,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $53,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $55,402.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,038 shares of company stock worth $355,413 in the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,319,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,975 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 587,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

