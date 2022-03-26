ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.30. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 9,890 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $17.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEY)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
