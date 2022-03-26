adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 1,346.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in adidas during the third quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.

ADDYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of adidas from €344.00 ($378.02) to €353.00 ($387.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($373.63) to €315.00 ($346.15) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.75.

About adidas (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.