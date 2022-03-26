adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 1,346.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in adidas during the third quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
