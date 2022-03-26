ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ADMA opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,224 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 795.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 680,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 604,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 217,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.