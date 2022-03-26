Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Get Adyen alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADYEY. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($3,021.98) to €2,500.00 ($2,747.25) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adyen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised Adyen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adyen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,075.00.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. Adyen has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Adyen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adyen (ADYEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.