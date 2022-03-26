AE Wealth Management LLC Has $947,000 Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $55.95.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.