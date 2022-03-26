AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $923,000 in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,187 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,357,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $217.52 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.52 and its 200-day moving average is $226.02.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.50.
In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Synaptics Profile (Get Rating)
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
