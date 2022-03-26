Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
