Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.