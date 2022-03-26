Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Invests $7.71 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 43,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,707,000. Apple accounts for about 4.8% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $174.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.93. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

