Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.