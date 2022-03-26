Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agrify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Agrify has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Agrify by 4,951.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,427,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,133 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the third quarter valued at $4,841,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agrify by 689.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 206,865 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Agrify in the 4th quarter worth about $1,890,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agrify during the 4th quarter worth about $1,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

