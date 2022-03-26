Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Joseph Gebbia Sells 300,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $4,174,892.04.

On Thursday, January 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58.

Shares of ABNB opened at $167.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.81. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.03 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. City State Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Airbnb by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

