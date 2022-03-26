Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 million.

NASDAQ:AIRG remained flat at $$8.00 on Friday. 32,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. Airgain has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

