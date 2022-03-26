Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akerna from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Get Akerna alerts:

NASDAQ:KERN opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Akerna has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.49). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 161.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Akerna will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KERN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akerna by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 79,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Akerna by 22.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akerna by 411.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Akerna by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Akerna during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akerna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.