Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.43.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $65.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.22. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $95.83.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,348,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alarm.com by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after acquiring an additional 202,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

