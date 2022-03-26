Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$819 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.14 million.

ALRM stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.26. 212,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,224. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $95.83.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALRM. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.43.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

