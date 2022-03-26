Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.29.

NYSE:ALK opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,881,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 32,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

