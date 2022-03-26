Allen C. Behr Sells 3,014 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nucor stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $154.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

