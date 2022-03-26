ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

ALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.56. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 286.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ALLETE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ALLETE by 18.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ALLETE by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,176,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

