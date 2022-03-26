Alley Co LLC Has $15.62 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.5% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $161.33. 5,116,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,497. The stock has a market cap of $284.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $103.84 and a one year high of $161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.02.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

