Alley Co LLC Has $6.05 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,723. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $104.08 and a one year high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.69.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

