Alley Co LLC Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Alley Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth $207,000.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 388,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 311.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENV. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

