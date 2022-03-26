Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

AHPI opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $16.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of -4.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

About Allied Healthcare Products (Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.