Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
AHPI opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $16.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of -4.41.
About Allied Healthcare Products (Get Rating)
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.
