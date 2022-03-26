Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

