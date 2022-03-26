Allworth Financial LP Acquires 85 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,840,000 after acquiring an additional 196,262 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $959,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 463,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,989,000 after acquiring an additional 102,753 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock opened at $283.36 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.55.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.