Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after buying an additional 551,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after buying an additional 460,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after buying an additional 444,265 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,052.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 223,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after buying an additional 204,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,527,000 after acquiring an additional 199,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

INCY opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.06. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

