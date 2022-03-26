Allworth Financial LP Has $78,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $65.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 229.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.