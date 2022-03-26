Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,384.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,833.46 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,996.09 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,689.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,800.16.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

